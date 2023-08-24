ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Director Craig E. Philip Sells 2,700 Shares

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) Director Craig E. Philip sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $287,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $105.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.57. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $122.86.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.06%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCB shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 18.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,826,000 after acquiring an additional 54,840 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

