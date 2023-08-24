Archon Capital Management Llc Buys 61,024 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc acquired 61,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $627,326.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,663,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,097,490.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Down 0.3 %

RRGB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.42. 486,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,369. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.85.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.87. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 232.98% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $417.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 282.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,009,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,963,000 after buying an additional 745,851 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth about $4,597,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 426,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 280,499 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter worth about $3,337,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth about $3,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RRGB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

