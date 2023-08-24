Ardor (ARDR) Trading 4.2% Lower This Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0622 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $62.12 million and approximately $391,403.59 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00038791 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00027749 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013520 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

