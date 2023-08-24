Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Purchases 80,000 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 80,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,729,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,962,802 shares in the company, valued at $907,235,779.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,718,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,125. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.01.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. The firm had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.48.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Asana by 780.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Asana by 274.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,493,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Asana by 106,674.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,094,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,415 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Asana by 145.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,130,000 after purchasing an additional 837,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

