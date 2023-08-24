ASD Price Hits $0.0420 on Top Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $27.72 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019914 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018724 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00015039 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,012.86 or 1.00044347 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002498 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04239185 USD and is up 2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,574,276.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

