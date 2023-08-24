ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $701.25.

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.76) to GBX 940 ($11.99) in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America cut shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 610 ($7.78) to GBX 550 ($7.02) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup raised shares of ASOS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 550 ($7.02) to GBX 450 ($5.74) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get ASOS alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ASOMY

ASOS Price Performance

About ASOS

OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21. ASOS has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $12.03.

(Get Free Report

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.