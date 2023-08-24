Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.62

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.62 and traded as low as C$11.17. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.20, with a volume of 20,367 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research set a C$13.97 price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Down 0.6 %

Atrium Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 102.54, a current ratio of 106.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.56. The firm has a market cap of C$486.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 80.36%.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

(Get Free Report)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.