Audius Market Capitalization Achieves $168.66 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Audius token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $168.66 million and $3.38 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Audius has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Audius

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,194,342,391 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,106,620,023 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

