Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Shares Up 1.6%

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 6,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 29,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Aurania Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$23.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Aurania Resources Company Profile

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

