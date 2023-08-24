Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $10.29 or 0.00038891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $3.54 billion and $94.20 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00028000 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00013658 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005788 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,798,634 coins and its circulating supply is 344,079,184 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

