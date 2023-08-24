AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $180.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $216.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. The business had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

