Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.39 and last traded at $53.42. Approximately 356,640 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 129,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.84.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.13.

Get Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.