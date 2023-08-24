Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2023

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLVGet Free Report) was down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.39 and last traded at $53.42. Approximately 356,640 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 129,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.84.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.13.

Institutional Trading of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.