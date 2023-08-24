Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL) Stock Price Down 6%

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report) was down 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 1,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 14,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Banco Itaú Chile Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98.

About Banco Itaú Chile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Itaú Chile provides banking services in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction; and retail, private, companies, and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. The company offers checking accounts, and debit and credit card; credit line, consumer credit installments, mortgage credit, and universal consumer and university credit; and leasing and company credits including short term, fixed long term, and structured credit, as well as factoring, foreign trade exports, such as financing line agreement, import payment order, collection, and letter of credit, financing cash operation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Itaú Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Itaú Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.