Bank of America Cuts CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Price Target to $6.00

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $7.20 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on CI&T from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in CI&T during the second quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CI&T during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in CI&T by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 575,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in CI&T during the second quarter valued at about $868,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CI&T during the second quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.
