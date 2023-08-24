Bank of America Downgrades Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) to Neutral

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $72.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.82.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $56.87 and a one year high of $77.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.62.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $231,020,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 90,544.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,219,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,216,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after buying an additional 1,183,298 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

