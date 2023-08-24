Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Buys 542 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 328,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after buying an additional 115,363 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Teck Resources by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 815,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,851,000 after purchasing an additional 67,629 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,920,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. National Bank Financial raised Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CIBC increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

Teck Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:TECK traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 179,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,212. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $28.41 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average is $41.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 11.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

