Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $229,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.6% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 938,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,811,000 after buying an additional 25,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 8.1% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CAT traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $272.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,037. The stock has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.12.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 32.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,484,353. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

