Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $631,000 Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,951,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 7,571.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,723,000 after acquiring an additional 200,792 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,560,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,142,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after purchasing an additional 72,861 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CIGI traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.91. 1,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 729.87 and a beta of 1.47. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.16 and a 52 week high of $129.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Profile

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.