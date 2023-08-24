Barrett & Company Inc. Buys New Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 861.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,534,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,625,000 after buying an additional 6,750,728 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 153,594,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,935,294,000 after buying an additional 6,048,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on F. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $16.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

