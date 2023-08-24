Barrett & Company Inc. Invests $145,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.1% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $259.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.