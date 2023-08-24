Barrett & Company Inc. Invests $207,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in General Electric by 53.6% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus lifted their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $113.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.80%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

