Barrett & Company Inc. Makes New $117,000 Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune 45 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.18.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $326.50 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $328.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $318.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

