Barrett & Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,675 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 881.9% during the 4th quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 255,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after buying an additional 229,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average is $50.18. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

