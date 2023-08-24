Barrett & Company Inc. Takes Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Blackstone by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.7% during the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 2.1% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $109.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.34 and its 200-day moving average is $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and sold 20,398,212 shares valued at $224,028,062. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

