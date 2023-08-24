Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,285,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,260,869 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 1.7% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.56% of Enbridge worth $430,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $723,255,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,737,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after buying an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 312.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,893,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,035,000 after buying an additional 2,192,119 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,920. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.66. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 187.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENB

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.