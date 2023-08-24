Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $108.76 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 462,488 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $108,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Valero Energy by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $130.03. 944,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,121,755. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.99 and a 200-day moving average of $123.36. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.73 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

