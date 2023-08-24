Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 663,772 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 663,772 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.19% of Deere & Company worth $229,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $5.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $388.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $328.62 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.33.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 32.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

