Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.29 billion-$7.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.47 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.80-3.10 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays raised Bath & Body Works from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average is $37.54. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $49.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 2,360.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,391,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $87,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at $84,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 507.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,790,000 after buying an additional 1,641,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,660,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,255,000 after buying an additional 1,416,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

