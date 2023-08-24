Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2023

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.29 billion-$7.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.47 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.80-3.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays raised Bath & Body Works from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average is $37.54. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 2,360.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,391,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $87,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at $84,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 507.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,790,000 after buying an additional 1,641,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,660,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,255,000 after buying an additional 1,416,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.