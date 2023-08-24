Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of down 2.5-4.0% to ~$1.54-1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.80-$3.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.71. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $49.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 6.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

