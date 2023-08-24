BCE (TSE:BCE) Upgraded at National Bankshares

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins lowered their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$62.50.

BCE traded up C$1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$55.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,716. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$54.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.59.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.79. BCE had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of C$6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BCE will post 3.1983759 EPS for the current year.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

