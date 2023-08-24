Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 22,636 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

