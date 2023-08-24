Berenberg Bank Lowers Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Price Target to GBX 260

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 270 ($3.44) to GBX 260 ($3.32) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADT1. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 229 ($2.92) price target on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 229 ($2.92) price target on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.
Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project located in Serbia.
