Berenberg Bank Lowers Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Price Target to GBX 260

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 270 ($3.44) to GBX 260 ($3.32) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADT1. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 229 ($2.92) price target on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 229 ($2.92) price target on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

ADT1 traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 192.60 ($2.46). The stock had a trading volume of 14,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,668. The company has a market capitalization of £535.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,375.71 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 175.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 181.33. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 23.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. Adriatic Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113.80 ($1.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 217 ($2.77).

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project located in Serbia.

