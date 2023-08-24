BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.18

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 176000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
BeWhere Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.
About BeWhere
BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.
Receive News & Ratings for BeWhere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeWhere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.