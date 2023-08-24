Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Price Up 3%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.63 and last traded at $23.52. 243,618 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 275,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.

BCYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $699.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.31). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 621.69% and a negative return on equity of 54.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 million. Equities analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $37,599.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,122,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,346 shares of company stock worth $58,885 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,303,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,514,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 967,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 283,922 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $15,655,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 699,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after buying an additional 73,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

