BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.88

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and traded as high as $1.92. BioCorRx shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 2,400 shares changing hands.

BioCorRx Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82.

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.

