BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.38

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and traded as low as $1.25. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 18,545 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.1 %

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Free Report) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,412 shares during the period. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 17.45% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 20.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

