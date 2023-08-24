Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.45.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Block Price Performance

Shares of SQ opened at $57.22 on Thursday. Block has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. Block’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,696.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,868 shares of company stock worth $2,526,029. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 11.1% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

