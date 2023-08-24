Blue Water Biotech (BWV) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Blue Water Biotech (NASDAQ:BWV – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Friday, August 25th.

Blue Water Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWV remained flat at $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 12,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,690. Blue Water Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $3.64.

About Blue Water Biotech

Blue Water Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing transformational therapies to address health challenges worldwide. The company owns ENTADFI, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia.

