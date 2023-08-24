Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut Blueprint Medicines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.82.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BPMC

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 0.9 %

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $49.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average of $51.79.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $0.39. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 245.62% and a negative return on equity of 117.88%. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,371.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,631,000 after acquiring an additional 649,144 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,778,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,809,000 after buying an additional 535,424 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,195,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after buying an additional 431,619 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.