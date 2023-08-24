Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Upgraded at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Boozt AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BOZTY opened at $10.80 on Monday. Boozt AB has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05.
About Boozt AB (publ)
