Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Upgraded at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Boozt AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BOZTY opened at $10.80 on Monday. Boozt AB has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05.

Get Boozt AB (publ) alerts:

About Boozt AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, accessories, home, sports, and beauty products online. It operates through Boozt.com and Booztlet.com segment. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore for kids, sports beauty, and home products. It also operates Booztlet.com, a channel for inventory clearance and retailing items that were not sold during their allotted timeframe.

Receive News & Ratings for Boozt AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boozt AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.