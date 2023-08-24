Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$267.45.

BYD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$285.00 to C$295.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares downgraded Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$247.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$243.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$243.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$230.99. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$164.90 and a twelve month high of C$254.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

