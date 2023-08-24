Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $207.55

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 207.55 ($2.65) and traded as high as GBX 354.50 ($4.52). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 351.50 ($4.48), with a volume of 444,382 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 380 ($4.85) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Get Breedon Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Breedon Group

Breedon Group Stock Performance

Breedon Group Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 346.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 208.54. The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,013.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.04.

(Get Free Report)

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.