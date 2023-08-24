Bristlecone Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.50.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $14,125,960 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $545.30 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The stock has a market cap of $210.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $535.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

