Bristlecone Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 3.8 %

MRK stock opened at $111.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.26, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 239.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

