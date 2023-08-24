Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 1,058 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 155,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 36,584 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,095,000 after purchasing an additional 53,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $89.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $230.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.68. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $121.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. DZ Bank raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

