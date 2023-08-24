Bristlecone Advisors LLC Trims Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,606 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,645 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in CSX by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after buying an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CSX by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after buying an additional 3,390,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.