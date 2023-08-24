Brokerages Set Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Price Target at $3.07

Shares of Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.07.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELROF shares. AlphaValue lowered shares of Elior Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elior Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hospitality, industrial premises, sales outlets, and agri-food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management services, including reception, mail management, minor maintenance, green areas, etc.
