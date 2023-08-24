Brokerages Set Sempra (NYSE:SRE) PT at $165.71

Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRE shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $71.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day moving average is $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $88.24.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sempra

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 567.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

