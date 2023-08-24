Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 12,004 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,464,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,004 shares during the quarter. Celanese comprises 2.2% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 2.27% of Celanese worth $268,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Celanese by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Celanese from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.67.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE CE traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $117.50. The stock had a trading volume of 490,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.23. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $128.50. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.