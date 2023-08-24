Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,054,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,511 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $127,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,713,000 after buying an additional 18,711,696 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $342,202,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,879,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $88,150,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $82,243,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVTR. Bank of America lowered their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.12.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of AVTR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.75. 1,909,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,458,117. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.31. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

